ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando: Bartholomew Ogbeche is an amazing striker

ATK Mohun Bagan can dislodge Mumbai City FC from the top of the table if they manage to beat Hyderabad FC on Wednesday evening at the Fatorda Stadium.

Their coach Juan Ferrando is upbeat for the challenge and he minced no words to express that his troops will take the field to get the three points on offer.

What did Juan Ferrando say?

"I am thinking about winning games. We just need the three points. If we get those it is good for the confidence of the team and the club. It is important to know the style and then plan. Our style and philosophy are not easy to play and it is a process. I am happy because the players are trying to think in a new style. I hope we improve game-by-game " he stated.

"It is a very important match. The players have been working hard and we need to win this match for the fans," he further added.

Subhasish Bose will not be available for the match as he remains injured.

Wary of the threat posed by the Nizams

Although Ferrando wants to win the match, he knows well that it will not be an easy task against Manolo Marquez's men who are second on the table and are also eyeing the top spot. They have lost just once this season and also boast the meanest defence, having conceded just seven goals in eight matches.

"They have good centre backs and their wing backs join the attack. Their number 10 always tries to find space in attack and Bartholomew Ogbeche is a very good number nine.

"We need to improve in possessional attack. It's difficult when you are working only for two weeks. But our players are capable and they expect to improve every day," he said.

Although Joni Kauko has fallen down the pecking order under Ferrando, the tactician heaped praise on the Finish midfielder.

"Kauko is a top professional. A day after the game he is the first one to get to the pitch. I love these types of players. When he is on the pitch he tries to help. He is trying to understand our style. He is ready to give his 100 per cent when called upon.

"Manvir's performance is good but he needs to understand the timings in attack. I am not so worried because step by step he is understanding the concepts and I have to help him understand the last part in attack," the 41-year-old explained.