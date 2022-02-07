ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando: Our target is AFC Champions League

ATK Mohun Bagan have dropped as many as six points in their last four games in their hunt for the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL).

As they take on leaders Hyderabad with a six point lead between them, Mariners coach Juan Ferrando still believes in a AFC Champions League (ACL) spot next season.

What was said?

Ferrando has led FC Goa to the top club competition in Asia before switching to Bagan in the middle of the ongoing season.

"This (ACL) is our target. But we need to take one step at a time. Right now it's Hyderabad and then the next game," he continued.

"To be honest, I was very upset after the draw (1-1 against Mumbai City). We had clear chances and we could have got three points but this is football."

Six pointer against HFC

On the positive aspect, ATKMB have two games in hand as compared to Hyderabad, while the Spaniard feels that the Nizams are beyond just Bartholomew Ogbeche.

"Firstly, they (HFC) are working as a team which is important. They have one plan and one philosophy and they stick to it. Secondly, it's having a player like Ogbeche who is scoring goals in every match.

"To be honest, Hyderabad has good players and Ogbeche is definitely the star of their line-up. There are a lot of players behind him to get the ball into their best moments," he observed.

Just like Antonio Habas?

It was a known fact that the last Bagan coach in Antonio Habas was never bothered about possession in his pragmatic approach to the game. Similarly, Ferrando is unperturbed over the statistic of his side's increasing mispasses this season.

"If you want to win, you need goals. And for goals, you need to create spaces. And using these spaces we need to create chances. And using these steps we can create more chances. But this is our way of playing. In the end, we want to get those three points," he responded.

