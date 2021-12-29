Juan Ferrando is '50 percent happy' with ATK Mohun Bagan's win over FC Goa
Juan Ferrando stated that he is partially upset despite ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-1 win over FC Goa at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Wednesday evening.
The win took the Mariners third with 14 points from 8 games on the Indian Super League (ISL) standings table, two points adrift leaders Mumbai City.
What was said?
"I am 50 percent happy because our players gave [ATK] Mohun Bagan three points and a part of me is upset because I know the opponent and I don't like when FC Goa loses but as a professional coach I'm thinking football."
"I think it's good but our focus is on Hyderabad, the next game," Ferrando quickly turned his attention to continuing with Bagan's four-game unbeaten run when they take on Hyderabad on January 5, 2022.
Working the extra hour
Speaking of the challenge of leading a side he joined mid-way through the season, the 40-year-old continued, "You continue on working one hour extra, it's different.
"I'm happy as the coaching staff and rest of the staff helped me a lot and players working on this methodology for me is a pleasure."