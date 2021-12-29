Juan Ferrando is '50 percent happy' with ATK Mohun Bagan's win over FC Goa

The Spaniard is not carried away with Bagan finishing 2021 on third spot...

Juan Ferrando stated that he is partially upset despite ATK Mohun Bagan's 2-1 win over FC Goa at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Wednesday evening.

The win took the Mariners third with 14 points from 8 games on the Indian Super League (ISL) standings table, two points adrift leaders Mumbai City.

What was said?

"I am 50 percent happy because our players gave [ATK] Mohun Bagan three points and a part of me is upset because I know the opponent and I don't like when FC Goa loses but as a professional coach I'm thinking football."
"I think it's good but our focus is on Hyderabad, the next game," Ferrando quickly turned his attention to continuing with Bagan's four-game unbeaten run when they take on Hyderabad on January 5, 2022.

Working the extra hour

Speaking of the challenge of leading a side he joined mid-way through the season, the 40-year-old continued, "You continue on working one hour extra, it's different.

"I'm happy as the coaching staff and rest of the staff helped me a lot and players working on this methodology for me is a pleasure."