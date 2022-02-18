ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando: Kerala Blasters are a confident team

Juan Ferrando hopes for his plan to work when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Saturday.

Despite injuries to several key players, the Kolkatan giants have extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games and picked their third clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win over FC Goa on Tuesday.

What was said?

"I am thinking about it every game and never think about records. To be honest, we want to win the league and it is necessary to win all the games," said Ferrando.

"It is our dream to be on the top of the table. But it is important to focus on tomorrow's game and try to do our best. In the end, we just want to get the three points."

Manvir Singh has scored four goals in four games while Liston Colaco is the leading Indian goalscorer this season with seven to his name.

However, with the likes of Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh and David Williams missing out on the last couple of games, the ATMB tactician added, "I am unhappy just because the team is not giving its 100%."

Kerala Blasters plan

"Every game is different, so is our plan for it. In the case of FC Goa, we had only one day of preparation and in the case of Kerala Blasters, we have one day extra than we had against Kerala Blasters. I hope the plan will be better tomorrow," Ferrando stated.

"Everybody knows about the quality of Pereyra (Jorge Pereyra Diaz), (Adrian) Luna. They are a very confident team. They have one plan and they continue working on it, doesn't matter what's the score," he observed.

Joni Kauko the leader

The Finnish international has proven to be the main protagonist in the Bagan midfield with the entire gameplan surrounding his movements in the last few games.

"I am very happy for Joni Kauko because when he was on the bench he helped the team for 10-20 minutes and he is very professional. It is pleasure to have a player like him because in the end rest of the team follows him," Ferrando acknowledged.