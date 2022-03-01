Ivan Vukomanovic: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City will see all the elements of football

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expects a totally different game against Mumbai City on Wednesday, since beating them 3-0 earlier in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The two teams are direct rivals for a spot in the play-offs, with the Yellow Army (30) a point behind Mumbai City after both teams have played 18 matches each.

What was said?

"It is a nice fixture. It doesn't matter if you are a senior player or a young player. It is a nice experience. It's a good game and a good opponent and that's what you wish for as a football player. We will be ready to show our strength on the pitch," Vukomanovic remarked.

Mumbai City have currently scored the third most number of goals this season (34), after Hyderabad (41) and ATK Mohun Bagan (36), but Kerala Blasters have jointly conceded the least with Hyderabad (19).

Article continues below

"Our style of game is like we want the possession, we like to press high, to have clean sheets. Tomorrow both teams will consider having all these elements. I think tomorrow we will see all the elements of football."

ISL

Who scores first?

With the Islanders scoring majority of their goals in the first half and the Blasters relatively struggling to pick wins when they have conceded first this season, Vukomanovic has called for a total resolve over maintaining the right mentality.

"Tomorrow is the game in which we have to be concentrated 100 percent because you are facing a tough opponent. Tomorrow we might see a totally different game with a different approach. It's about character and mentality how you will approach the game. It will be a fight for the points," he stated.

