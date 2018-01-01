Live Scores
Chennaiyin: Sinivasan Pandiyan returns to Chennai City

Back to where it started for the 23-year-old midfielder...

Chennaiyin midfielder Sinivasan Pandiyan has returned to I-League club Chennai City on loan in January.

Pandiyan signed for Chennai City and played 17 games in the 2017-18 season. The 23-year-old midfielder's stellar performances attracted ISL club Chennaiyin who swooped in with an offer for the youngster at the end of last season.

The Tamil Nadu-born midfielder has not played a single minute for the defendiong ISL champions and has returned to Chennai in search of first team minutes.

Chennaiyin are placed the bottom of the ISL table while Chennai City are flying high in I-League and are table-toppers at the halfway mark. It will be interesting to see how Pandiyan features in Akbar Nawas' midfield setup.

Unlike last season, the Chennai attack is flourishing and with the likes of Pedro Manzi, Nestor Gordillo and Sandro up front, Sinivasan will be expected to make an instant impact.

 

