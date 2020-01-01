ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in Aridane Santana on a one-year deal

The 33-year-old former Odisha FC forward joins The Nizams on a one-year deal…

Hyderabad FC have signed Spanish striker Aridane Santana on a one-year deal for the upcoming 2020-21 (ISL) season.

The 33-year-old forward had plied his trade with Odisha FC last season. In 14 ISL matches, Santana had scored nine goals and had provided two assists. Unfortunately, the Spaniard had to leave the club midway into the season due to an injury.

Santana expressed his delight after signing for Hyderabad and suggested that he is looking forward to work with coach Manolo Marquez.

“I’m very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC. I have known Manolo Marquez from his previous clubs in , and he is definitely one of the top coaches. I am excited to come down to and meet up with my new teammates and get ready for the season.”

Hyderabad boss Manolo Marquez also welcomed the new signing and said, “Aridane will be an important player for us in the season. He is the typical striker – strong, a good header of the ball, holds up possession, someone with a good shot, and a hard worker. He has shown all these things last season at Odisha and we’ve all seen how important he was for them. The good thing is that he knows Indian football and the ISL, so settling in won’t be a hassle. His experience in will also help us, with the League set to take place in Goa, and we’re very excited to have him.”

Aridane Santana becomes the fifth foreign signing of Hyderabad this season. They had earlier signed Australian striker Joel Chianese, Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor and Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre. They had also retained Spaniard Nestor Gordillo from last season.