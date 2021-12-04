ISL: How many times has Sunil Chhetri been substituted by Bengaluru FC?
Bengaluru FC have had a slow start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they have just four points from three games. After making a winning start to their season they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Odisha and then went on to draw 1-1 against Kerala Blasters. Much is expected of the Blues as they have rejigged much of their overseas contingent and have got a new coach in Marco Pezzaiuoli.
Concerningly, talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri has neither scored nor assisted so far. In fact, in their last match against Kerala Blasters when both teams were struggling to break the deadlock the German manager decided to take off Sunil Chhetri and replaced him with Prince Ibara in the 62nd minute.
It is not usual for the Bengaluru FC skipper to leave the field so early in a game and especially when the team needs a goal. So we tried to find out how many times has Chhetri been taken off in ISL?
Editors' Picks
- Mourinho moaning about referees, transfers and squad depth: Is Roma boss already going into meltdown?
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Diogo Jota: How Liverpool's 'perfect signing' broke up the Salah-Mane-Firmino frontline
There have been only nine times when he has been taken off in 80 matches since Bengaluru joined ISL. And out of those nine occasions, it was only thrice that he was replaced when Bengaluru needed a goal to win a match. And there is only one instance when the Blues have gone on to win a match after Chhetri was substituted.
On March 1, 2018, Bengaluru were yet to break the deadlock against Kerala Blasters. And yet, Chhetri was taken off in the 82nd minute by Albert Roca. However, that did not deter them from picking up the three points as Miku and Udanata Singh scored in added time.
Date
Fixture
Minute when substituted
Score at the time of substitution
Final Score
8/12/2017
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
68'
0-1
0-1
31/12/2017
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
88'
0-1
1-3
18/01/2018
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
87'
1-3
1-3
03/02/2018
ATK vs Bengaluru
76'
0-1
0-2
09/02/2018
Bengaluru vs Goa
88'
2-0
2-0
1/03/2018
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
82'
0-0
2-0
22/11/2020
Goa vs Bengaluru
86'
2-2
2-2
28/01/2021
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
85'
0-2
2-2
28/11/2021
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
62'
0-0
1-1
Regardless of this particular incident, Chhetri remains the best Indian goalscorer in the ISL and has the ability to score at any point in the game as he has shown plenty of times, especially in the recent past.
It is just a matter of time before he once again gets going. He is crucial to Bengaluru's hopes of winning the league shield and playing the AFC Champions League. Pezzaiuoli will be a relieved man once the Indian skipper starts firing on all cylinders.