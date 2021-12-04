Bengaluru FC have had a slow start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they have just four points from three games. After making a winning start to their season they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Odisha and then went on to draw 1-1 against Kerala Blasters. Much is expected of the Blues as they have rejigged much of their overseas contingent and have got a new coach in Marco Pezzaiuoli.



Concerningly, talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri has neither scored nor assisted so far. In fact, in their last match against Kerala Blasters when both teams were struggling to break the deadlock the German manager decided to take off Sunil Chhetri and replaced him with Prince Ibara in the 62nd minute.







It is not usual for the Bengaluru FC skipper to leave the field so early in a game and especially when the team needs a goal. So we tried to find out how many times has Chhetri been taken off in ISL?

There have been only nine times when he has been taken off in 80 matches since Bengaluru joined ISL. And out of those nine occasions, it was only thrice that he was replaced when Bengaluru needed a goal to win a match. And there is only one instance when the Blues have gone on to win a match after Chhetri was substituted.

On March 1, 2018, Bengaluru were yet to break the deadlock against Kerala Blasters. And yet, Chhetri was taken off in the 82nd minute by Albert Roca. However, that did not deter them from picking up the three points as Miku and Udanata Singh scored in added time.



Date Fixture Minute when substituted Score at the time of substitution Final Score 8/12/2017 NorthEast United vs Bengaluru 68' 0-1 0-1 31/12/2017 Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru 88' 0-1 1-3 18/01/2018 Mumbai City vs Bengaluru 87' 1-3 1-3 03/02/2018 ATK vs Bengaluru 76' 0-1 0-2 09/02/2018 Bengaluru vs Goa 88' 2-0 2-0 1/03/2018 Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters 82' 0-0 2-0 22/11/2020 Goa vs Bengaluru 86' 2-2 2-2 28/01/2021 Hyderabad vs Bengaluru 85' 0-2 2-2 28/11/2021 Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters 62' 0-0 1-1







Regardless of this particular incident, Chhetri remains the best Indian goalscorer in the ISL and has the ability to score at any point in the game as he has shown plenty of times, especially in the recent past.

It is just a matter of time before he once again gets going. He is crucial to Bengaluru's hopes of winning the league shield and playing the AFC Champions League. Pezzaiuoli will be a relieved man once the Indian skipper starts firing on all cylinders.