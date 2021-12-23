ISL: How have teams performed after appointing a new manager mid-season?

Soham Mukherjee
ISL

Except Owen Coyle and Khalid Jamil, none of the mid-season managerial changes have managed to turn the fortunes of the club.

There have been instances where an Indian Super League (ISL) have parted ways with their manager during the season following a string of disappointing results.

It has been observed that most of ISL's sacking has happened during the period of December-January, which is usually the time when the teams have played significant competitive minutes. In the ongoing season, ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas also left the club in December, before Juan Ferrando took over.

However, a change in manager does not always guarantee success. In fact, in most cases, a change of manager has not guaranteed drastic turnaround, save for two instances. For example, Bengaluru FC were at the fifth spot when they showed the door to Carles Cuadrat during 2020-21. But after Naushad Moosa took over, the performances went further south and they went on to finish seventh in the league table. In 2017-18, NorthEast United roped in Avram Grant and he took over after the Highlanders parted ways with Joao de Deus. However, the former Chelsea boss could not turn the tide and could collect only four points from 10 matches.

There are exceptions where a team have managed to change their fortunes after a change of guard. In 2019-20, Chennaiyin parted ways with ISL-winning coach John Gregory after the first six matches and brought in Owen Coyle. The Scottish manager turned the Marina Machans into a formidable unit and they picked up 24 points from 12 matches to finish with a playoff spot before going on to reach the final. Similarly, Khalid Jamil worked wonders with NorthEast after he took over from Gerard Nus. They were sixth on the table when Jamil took over and they ended in the third spot picking up 21 points from nine matches under his watch.

Let us now take a look at how ISL clubs have performed after parting ways with a coach during the course of a season.

Club

Season

Outgoing Manager

Performance

Incoming Manager

Final Tally

Kerala Blasters

2015

Peter Taylor

Matches: 8

Points: 8

Position: 7

Terry Phelan

Matches: 8

Points: 5

Final Position: 8

Kerala Blasters

2017-18

Rene Meulensteen

Matches: 7

Points: 7

Position: 8

David James

Matches: 11

Points: 18

Final Position: 6

Kerala Blasters

2018-19

David James

Matches: 12

Points: 9

Position: 8

Steve Coppell

Matches: 6

Points: 6

Final Position: 9

Kerala Blasters

2020-21

Kibu Vicuna

Matches: 18

Points: 16

Position: 10

Ishfaq Ahmed (Interim)

Matches: 2

Points: 1

Final Position: 10

NorthEast United

2019-20

Robert Jarni

Matches: 13

Points: 15

Position: 9

Khalid Jamil (Interim)

Matches: 3

Points: 1

Final Position: 9

NorthEast United

2017-18

Joao de Deus

Matches: 8

Points: 7

Position: 9

Avram Grant

Matches: 10

Points: 4

Final Position: 10

NorthEast United

2020-21

Gerard Nus

Matches: 11

Points: 12

Position: 6

Khalid Jamil (Interim)

Matches: 9

Points: 21

Position: 3

Hyderabad FC

2019-20

Phil Brown

Matches: 12

Points: 5

Position: 10

Xavi Gurri (Interim)

Matches: 6

Points: 5

Final Position: 10

ATK FC

2017-18

Teddy Sheringham

Matches: 11

Points: 12

Position: 9

Ashley Westwood (Interim)

Matches: 7

Points: 4

Position: 9

ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-22

Antonio Habas

Matches: 6

Points: 8

Position: 7

Juan Ferrando

-

Chennaiyin FC

2019-20

John Gregory

Matches: 6

Points: 5

Position: 9

Owen Coyle

Matches: 12

Points: 24

Position: 4

FC Goa

2019-20

Sergio Lobera

Matches: 15

Points: 30

Position: 1

Clifford Miranda

Matches: 3

Points: 9

Position: 1

Bengaluru FC

2020-21

Carles Cuadrat

Matches: 9

Points: 12

Position: 5

Naushad Moosa

Matches: 11

Points: 10

Position: 7

