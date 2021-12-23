ISL: How have teams performed after appointing a new manager mid-season?

There have been instances where an Indian Super League (ISL) have parted ways with their manager during the season following a string of disappointing results.

It has been observed that most of ISL's sacking has happened during the period of December-January, which is usually the time when the teams have played significant competitive minutes. In the ongoing season, ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas also left the club in December, before Juan Ferrando took over.

However, a change in manager does not always guarantee success. In fact, in most cases, a change of manager has not guaranteed drastic turnaround, save for two instances. For example, Bengaluru FC were at the fifth spot when they showed the door to Carles Cuadrat during 2020-21. But after Naushad Moosa took over, the performances went further south and they went on to finish seventh in the league table. In 2017-18, NorthEast United roped in Avram Grant and he took over after the Highlanders parted ways with Joao de Deus. However, the former Chelsea boss could not turn the tide and could collect only four points from 10 matches.

There are exceptions where a team have managed to change their fortunes after a change of guard. In 2019-20, Chennaiyin parted ways with ISL-winning coach John Gregory after the first six matches and brought in Owen Coyle. The Scottish manager turned the Marina Machans into a formidable unit and they picked up 24 points from 12 matches to finish with a playoff spot before going on to reach the final. Similarly, Khalid Jamil worked wonders with NorthEast after he took over from Gerard Nus. They were sixth on the table when Jamil took over and they ended in the third spot picking up 21 points from nine matches under his watch.

Let us now take a look at how ISL clubs have performed after parting ways with a coach during the course of a season.