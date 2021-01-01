'Set pieces cost us' - NorthEast United boss Gerard Nus concerned with defeat against 'defending champions'

Gerard Nus feels ATK Mohun Bagan deserve credit for their performance...

head coach Gerard Nus is concernet with the manner in which his team lost against in their 2020-21 (ISL) match on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Roy Krishna opened the scoring with a header from a corner-kick, not long before Benjamin Lambot scored an own goal from another corner. The Highlanders failed to mount a fightback and could only muster one shot on target in the entire game.

"It (the defeat) is concerning because we want to win. We want to be competitive. We are building a squad for the future with a lot of young players. Not many players were together, they basically met three months ago. Every game is a chance for us to get better. We stick to the things that we do well and we keep improving," Nus said after the game.

He further added, "I think we played in the same way in both halves. Those set-pieces cost us the game."

Nus is hoping to focus on the positives from the team's performance before their next game against Hyderabad on Friday.

"You are playing against a great team with great players. They won the title last year. They had that consistency, a lot of credit to them. I can see a lot of positives on our side.

"I dont think the fighting spirit has dropped. At the end of the day, scoring goals is the hardest part of football. We are really happy with the players we have, we are working hard to improve them."