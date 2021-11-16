ISL: From Ahmed Jahouh to Rowllin Borges - Which player has made the most number of passes in ISL history?

Passing is one of the basic elements in football. The perfect pass has to have the right weight on it, direction, and timing. If any of the three is missing, then it is unlikely to find its target. As football has evolved over the years, so has the art of passing the ball.

It is an absolute delight to watch Cristiano Ronaldo doing the no-look pass, where he passes the ball with his eyes in an opposite direction, or Lionel Messi's lobbed ball over the backline that finds his man on most occasions. Meanwhile, there are players who can not only control the tempo of a game with their passing but can also provide that defence-splitting assist at the drop of a hat. Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City or Luka Modric for Real Madrid are masters of that skill.



In the Indian Super League (ISL) as well there are players who are pass masters in their own right. A certain Ahmed Jahouh or an Edu Bedia is a prized possession for any team because of their dynamic range of passing. A few Indians like Lenny Rodrigues and Rowllin Borges are also up there with the best. Let us now have a look at the top 10 players who have made the most number of passes in ISL history.