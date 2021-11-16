ISL: From Ahmed Jahouh to Rowllin Borges - Which player has made the most number of passes in ISL history?
Passing is one of the basic elements in football. The perfect pass has to have the right weight on it, direction, and timing. If any of the three is missing, then it is unlikely to find its target. As football has evolved over the years, so has the art of passing the ball.
It is an absolute delight to watch Cristiano Ronaldo doing the no-look pass, where he passes the ball with his eyes in an opposite direction, or Lionel Messi's lobbed ball over the backline that finds his man on most occasions. Meanwhile, there are players who can not only control the tempo of a game with their passing but can also provide that defence-splitting assist at the drop of a hat. Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City or Luka Modric for Real Madrid are masters of that skill.
In the Indian Super League (ISL) as well there are players who are pass masters in their own right. A certain Ahmed Jahouh or an Edu Bedia is a prized possession for any team because of their dynamic range of passing. A few Indians like Lenny Rodrigues and Rowllin Borges are also up there with the best. Let us now have a look at the top 10 players who have made the most number of passes in ISL history.
Editors' Picks
- 'Chelsea were behind Swindon when I arrived' - How Hoddle laid the foundations for Abramovich and Mourinho to build the modern-day Blues
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- From Antonio Habas to Khalid Jamil: A look at how the coaches have performed in ISL
- Bellingham, Gallagher and how England's 'weak' midfield will soon be world-class
NAME
MATCHES
PASSES
Ahmed Jahouh
76
5864
Lenny Rodrigues
106
4734
Edu Bedia
71
4479
Dimas Delgado
67
4155
Rowllin Borges
83
4138
Narayan Das
107
3978
Memo Moura
83
3931
Raphael Augusto
71
3903
Harmanjot Khabra
102
3863
Mandar Rao Dessai
114
3352