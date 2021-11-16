ISL: From Ahmed Jahouh to Rowllin Borges - Which player has made the most number of passes in ISL history?

Soham Mukherjee
Nov 16, 2021 03:43+00:00
ISL

Apart from the usual suspects, there are quite a few surprising names in the top 10 list...

Passing is one of the basic elements in football. The perfect pass has to have the right weight on it, direction, and timing. If any of the three is missing, then it is unlikely to find its target. As football has evolved over the years, so has the art of passing the ball.

It is an absolute delight to watch Cristiano Ronaldo doing the no-look pass, where he passes the ball with his eyes in an opposite direction, or Lionel Messi's lobbed ball over the backline that finds his man on most occasions. Meanwhile, there are players who can not only control the tempo of a game with their passing but can also provide that defence-splitting assist at the drop of a hat. Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City or Luka Modric for Real Madrid are masters of that skill. 

In the Indian Super League (ISL) as well there are players who are pass masters in their own right. A certain Ahmed Jahouh or an Edu Bedia is a prized possession for any team because of their dynamic range of passing. A few Indians like Lenny Rodrigues and Rowllin Borges are also up there with the best. Let us now have a look at the top 10 players who have made the most number of passes in ISL history. 

NAME

MATCHES

PASSES

Ahmed Jahouh

76

5864

Lenny Rodrigues

106

4734

Edu Bedia

71

4479

Dimas Delgado

67

4155

Rowllin Borges

83

4138

Narayan Das

107

3978

Memo Moura

83

3931

Raphael Augusto

71

3903

Harmanjot Khabra

102

3863

Mandar Rao Dessai

114

3352