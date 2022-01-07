East Bengal's Renedy Singh lauds 'top performance' in Mumbai City draw

East Bengal interim Renedy Singh swelled with pride as he admitted that he couldn't have asked for more from his outfit in the goalless draw against Mumbai City, on Friday.

Yet to register their first win of the campaign, the Red and Golds are still two points off the next team at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) standing, but Singh stressed that there is no point complaining of what could have been.

What was said?

"This is a top performance by the boys. Yes, we could have done better with the ball but there is hardly any time. I am really proud of the way they have defended," Singh also informed that Daniel Chima is headed home due to personal reasons as Darren Sidoel was the only other foreigner involved in Friday's tie.

"If we keep working hard even with one foreigner, we can do well. Mumbai is the best attacking side in the league. In spite of playing the best attacking side the way we have defended, yes we defended deep, there was no clear chance," he added.

When will the first win come?

East Bengal take on Jamshedpur on Tuesday, which is till when Renedy Singh will lead the team before handing over the charge to Mario Rivera.

Article continues below

"There is no point complaining about what we could do. I think it's time to concentrate on defending better in the next game. Three matches in seven days is not easy at all, so we have to regroup, defend better and go for attack," Singh maintained.

Feeling undone

On the other hand, despite ending the game with just two shots on target, Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham put it down to his side's penalty calls that were turned down on the evening.

"We had three denied penalties that were not given and for me, that's the reason we haven't come up with the result. We trust the process we follow. But we need to make sure that when we create the chances, if we uphold the chances, you trust the officials to give at least one if not three (penalties)," he lamblasted.

This was Mumbai City's first clean sheet since December 15 as they conceded 10 goals in their previous three games before seven in their initial six this season.



