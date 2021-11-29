ISL: One victory in 12 games! Can East Bengal get back to winning ways against Odisha FC?
East Bengal are yet to win a match in the current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). They drew against Jamshedpur FC in their opener and suffered a heavy defeat in the next encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan. Their last win came against Jamshedpur back in February in the previous season. Matti Steinmann and Anthony Pilkington were on target for the Red Golds whereas Peter Hartley scored a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the match. In fact, East Bengal have won just one of their last 12 ISL games. Moreover, during this period they have conceded a whopping 22 goals.
Amid reports of a rift between the management and investors, East Bengal's participation in the ISL this season itself was in doubt. Coach Robbie Fowler departed the club at the end of the 2020-21 season and Manolo Diaz was roped in as the new manager. Under Diaz, the team is yet to find its feet in ISL. They were thoroughly outclassed in the Kolkata Derby by Bagan and were lucky to escape with a 3-0 scoreline. They had zero shots on target which further highlights their lack of creativity in the attacking third.
East Bengal's defence will once again be tested against Odisha FC on Tuesday evening. The Juggernauts beat Bengaluru FC convincingly in their last encounter and will look to carry on with their rich vein of form in the next match as well. All eyes will be on Spanish striker Aridai Cabrera who scored a stunning goal against the Blues after dribbling past Pratik Chaudhuri. The last time that the two sides met, it was a 11-goal thriller with Odisha clinching the three points at the end of the 90 minutes. Let us now have a look at five interesting stats before the two teams lock horns again.
- Odisha FC midfielder Liridon Krasniqi has a passing accuracy of 91% in the opposition half in the current Indian Super League campaign, the best rate for any player with a minimum of 10 attempted passes in opposition half.
- For any player to have attempted a minimum of six dribbles in the ongoing Indian Super League campaign, SC East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic has a dribbles success rate of 50%, the second-highest in the league (Alberto Noguera – 67%). He has completed three of his six attempted dribbles this season.
- Odisha FC have scored a combined total of nine goals in their last two Indian Super League games; they scored the same number of goals in the 10 games prior to this run.
- SC East Bengal have seen four players awarded yellow card in the ongoing Indian Super League campaign, the most in the tournament.
- Odisha FC are the only team in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League to have scored two goals from outside the box, the most in the league. Both goals were scored by their Spanish attacking midfielder Javier Hernandez.