ISL: East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz: We have to improve our set-piece defending

East Bengal have not had a bright start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they remain winless after three matches. In their next encounter, they take on a high-flying Chennaiyin FC who have won both their matches. But coach Manolo Diaz believes in his troops and hopes that they can pick their first win of the campaign on Friday evening at the Tilak Maidan Stadium against the Marina Machans.

What did he say?

"Chennaiyin are a very good team. They are winning and doing the right things. We need to rectify our mistakes and we believe in ourselves to win the match. It is very positive that we are scoring goals. The attacking players are playing well. (However) I think football is about balance, and if the opponent scores six goals then the defence must improve," he stated.

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager wants his team to improve their defending during set-pieces as well.

"Mainly when the opponent scores the first goal we give up. We need to improve our set-piece defending. We have to be more focused and cannot lose concentration. In the first match also we conceded from a set-piece. Set-pieces are very important," he said.

Injury concerns

Although East Bengal have a few injury concerns there are no plans to call up players from the reserve team. Instead, Diaz will look to rotate his squad with matches coming thick and fast. He informed that Arindam Bhattacharya and Jackichand Singh are still injured and they will remain on the sidelines. Whereas, Sourav Das has started to train once again with the team.

"The fixtures are what they are. The technical staff and the coach must give minutes to all players so that there are no (further) injuries to the players. At the moment we have good players in the squad. Although some of them are injured it is not necessary (to call up players from reserve squad), but we will see," he signed off.