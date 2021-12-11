ISL: East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz - We are not at a good level technically, tactically and physically

East Bengal remain winless in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) and are rooted to the bottom of the table. After five matches they have drawn two and have lost on three occasions. Their defence have been leaky and have let in 14 goals, which is the worst in the league. Naturally, their manager Manolo Diaz is unhappy with the scheme of things in the Red and Gold camp and did not mince words to express his disappointment before they take on Kerala Blasters on Sunday evening at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

What did Manolo Diaz say?

"We must improve our level and our decision-making after every game. It is not only the physical condition. But it is the whole situation involving fitness, technical and tactical aspects. We are not at a good level in every one of them.

"We have played five matches. The reality is what it is. We have conceded many goals. In some matches, we had the chance of winning the game. But we have to keep looking for the three points," he mentioned.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach informed that goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharjee is still injured, whereas Darren Sidoel has a hamstring problem. Jackichand Singh is en route to recovery but will take a few more days to attain full fitness.

Whereas, their opponents Kerala Blasters have won their previous game and will look to pick up their second win in the competition. Diaz rates Blasters highly and belives that it will not be an easy game for the Kolkata giants.

"Kerala is a compact team. They work very hard on the pitch. It will be difficult to beat them. It will be a complicated match," he commented.

Message to the fans

The fans in Kolkata are certainly not liking what they have watched so far in the league. Their patience is running thin and they want results. The coach acknowledged their emotions and said that his troops will do everything to turn the tide.

"We understand the feelings of the fans. We are eager to win. We know how difficult the situation is. But we will keep going and try to improve our level," Diaz signed off.