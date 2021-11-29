ISL: East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz confident to turn things around against Odisha FC

East Bengal have not had a good start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign as they have drawn one and lost the other. In their last match in the Kolkata Derby, they were completely outplayed by arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. However, they are keen to amend things when they take on Odisha FC on Tuesday evening. Coach Manolo Diaz wants to settle for nothing else other than the three points and informed that his troops are also raring to prove their mettle.

What did Manolo Diaz say?

"It is a very important match coming up against Odisha FC. We want to win the three points. We are very focused on the next match. We are not thinking about Odisha's performance in their last match. We will go there to win," he stated.

East Bengal have scored just once in 180 minutes in football but the manager thinks that this will change once they start creating more opportunities.

"Our strikers did not have enough opportunity as our team didn't play so well. In the first match, we had chances but we couldn't win the match. I respect the Indian striker that we have in Semboi Haokip, and Balwant Singh is injured. Semboi will get opportunities for sure," he said.

Expect changes against Odisha

The former Real Madrid Castilla manager informed that Suvam Sen will start under the sticks instead of Arindam Bhattacharya. There will be a couple of more changes in the side as the recovery period has been relatively shorter.

"Suvam will be a starter in the next match. We will see about Arindam's injury. We must have changes in the line-up as there are only two days to recover. We need to do the good things that we did in the first match and not repeat the mistakes in the second match. The players want to win. It is a new match and a new challenge and all the players want to improve their level," Diaz mentioned.