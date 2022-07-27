ISL: East Bengal appoint former India boss Stephen Constantine as head coach

The Englishman returns to India after his last assignment with the Blue Tigers ended in 2019

East Bengal have officially announced that Stephen Constantine will lead the team as head coach in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 59-year-old becomes the 10th person to manage the Indian national team and an Indian club, and only the second foreigner among them.

"Emami Group and East Bengal Club are delighted to announce that the former India national team head coach, Stephen Constantine, has been appointed as our head coach for the 2022-23 football season," read the club's official statement.

Stephen Constantine returns to India

Constantine last managed Cypriot side Pafos FC, which was after his second stint as India coach between January 2015 and January 2019 during which he won the Tri-Nation Series and Intercontinental Cup before famously leading the country to their fourth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup.

His first stint with the Blue Tigers was from May 2002 and April 2005 - winning the LG Cup and SAFF Championship during that time.

"Delighted and very excited at being made head coach of Emami East Bengal. Can’t wait to get over there and get to work," the former Nepal and Rwanda coach tweeted.