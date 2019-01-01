ISL: Delhi Dynamos sign Xisco Hernandez from Bengaluru FC

The Lions bolster their squad by roping in Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez from champions Bengaluru FC....

rope in Spanish midfielder Xisco Hernandez from for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old player, who had joined the Blues last season, will head to North this season to ply his trade with the Lions.

Xisco was an integral part of Bengaluru’s (ISL) title winning season last year. He had appeared in 20 matches for the Blues out of which he started in 14 and had scored one goal. He had provided five assists in total and completed 703 passes with a passing average of 68.42%.

His only goal of the season came against FC in the first leg of the play-offs in Guwahati. He had equalised for Bengaluru in the 82nd minute after the hosts had taken the lead in the first half. Unfortunately, a penalty goal from Juan Mascia in the dying moments of the match gifted the Highlanders a win.

A versatile player, the Spaniard was utilised by Carles Cuadrat well last season. He was deployed in multiple positions like the central midfield, attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks.

It has been a very dormant transfer window for the Dynamos who have managed to sign only two players so far out of which only one is a foreigner.

Earlier this month they had roped in Senegalese defensive midfielder and former FC ‘B’ player Diawandou Diagne. Other than him they also signed young Indian winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Xisco Hernandez is going to be a very good addition to the Delhi side and will definitely bolster Josep Gombau’s squad in the upcoming season.