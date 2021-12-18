ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan part ways with Antonio Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan has released head coach Antonio Habas from immediate effect. Assistant coach Manuel Cascallana will take over as the interim manager.

The Kolkata-based side are going through a rough patch of form and remain winless in their last four matches. After winning the first two matches, they were defeated 5-1 by Mumbai City FC and that was followed by another loss to Jamshedpur FC.

Their performances improved against Chennaiyin FC but they were held to a 1-1 draw. In their last outing against Bengaluru FC, their leaky defence once again came to the forefront as they conceded thrice and the match ended 3-3.

Habas remains one of the most successful coaches in ISL (Indian Super League) as he won the titles two times. In the previous season, he guided the Mariners to the second spot in the league table but missed out on the pole position by a whisker. This time, the green and maroon brigade reinforced their squad with a few quality signings like Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko with the target of qualifying for the AFC Champions League.

But a couple of losses and draws in the past few matches have derailed their bid for the championship. Currently, Bagan are seven points adrift league leaders Mumbai City FC. However, a lot of games are left to be played and they hope that their fortunes will change sooner than later.

Meanwhile, Cascalla, a long-time associate of Habas will be at the helm of affairs. But, it is believed that the team management is already on the lookout for a new head coach. A couple of coaches have been contacted and both of them have ISL experience in their kitty. However, it remains to be seen who gets the final nod.