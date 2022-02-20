ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando lambasts 'incredible' Adrian Luna tackle in Prabir Das sending off

Juan Ferrando feels that the referee needs to protect players after ATK Mohun Bagan held Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, on Saturday.

The Mariners left it for the last minute as Joni Kauko struck an injury time equaliser. However, the Spanish coach was not satisfied by the result.

What Ferrando had to say?

"Our mentality is always to get three points and prepare the team to get three points. If we don't get three points, I'm upset," stated the 41-year-old.

"In the first half, we tried to create chances, same as the second half, but the second half was very difficult because maybe we played for six-to-10 minutes in the second half and I'm happy to get a point in the end."

Call to protect players

David Williams was back in the XI but the Mariners coach decided to replace him with Hugo Boumous at half-time as a precautionary measure due to a knock the Australian received in the first half.

"There are a lot of injuries in the team. We need to protect the players. I hope he's not hurt bad," he said.

With regard to the sending off of Prabir Das, Ferrando commented, "You can watch the action. According to me, the tackle (by Adrian Luna) is incredible. The reaction of Prabir is not good, of course, but I don't like when the referees don't protect the players."