ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando: Jamshedpur have been amazing

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando hopes for "normal life" as they head into the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals.

The Kolkatan giants were made to grind out a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin on Thursday, as the Spanish coach felt his men didn't have the best of games.

What Ferrando had to say?

The Mariners needed a point to equal FC Goa's 15-game unbeaten run and book their spot in the play-offs.

"In games like these, it is more pressure because in our case, we are thinking of getting three points and getting a place in the playoffs, and on the other hand, it was the last game for Chennaiyin FC. They were having no pressure, it was their time to enjoy the game. And when you enjoy the game, you play much better.

"In my point view, we had more chances in the first half. But in the second half, we were not in the best moment," the 41-year-old observed.

Roy Krishna scores!

Roy Krishna was back on the scoresheet in his first start in his first start in nine games.

"I am happy for Roy. It was a very difficult time for him with COVID but now he is back and I am happy for him. I hope that in the next 20 days we can have a normal life," said Ferrando.

Over to you, Jamshedpur

Thursday's win has taken ATK Mohun Bagan second, level on points with leaders Jamshedpur who take on Odisha on Friday, ahead of the final league clash between Bagan and Jamshedpur on Monday.

"They (Jamshedpur) have been amazing this season. If they get the three points in their next match then it will be a moment to congratulate them," the former FC Goa coach signed out.