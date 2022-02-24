'Keep calm' - ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando after Odisha draw

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando insists that the team has not deterred from their target to finish atop the Indian Super League (ISL) standings despite Thursday's 1-1 draw against Odisha.

The Mariners are currently third on the table with 31 points from 17 games, with Hyderabad (35 points) and Jamshedpur (31 points) first and second respectively.

What Ferrando had to say?

"[It was a] disappointing for us. Our target was to get three points. This is my thought for today's game," he voiced after the game.

"It’s necessary to fight until the last moment. This is my target and our mentality. Till the last moment, we need to fight," he added as Bagan's race to the top continues, albeit it's now not entirely in their own hands as Jamshedpur have a game in hand and Hyderabad will also need to drop points.

Injuries and suspensions

Although Roy Krishna has returned from injury to play a few minutes in the last couple of games, his sending off will keep him out of the club's meeting against Bengaluru on Sunday.

And if Hugo Boumous was back in the XI, Liston Colaco also seemed to have picked a hip injury, while Sandesh Jhingan was also taken off at half-time other than Carl McHugh's substitution early in the second half.

ISL

"It’s difficult when you do the necessary substitutions for injuries. This is the reason because when players are ready you can do substitution depending on the performance, depending on that moment if you want to change the plan. But when you lose three substitutions for injuries it gets difficult," the Spaniard continued.

"But this is not an excuse it's a problem for all the teams because of quarantine and no training then you come to play two games in three days, it’s normal."

What's next for Bagan?

"Now, I think it's necessary to take up the race and prepare for the Bengaluru FC game. Now it’s not necessary to talk because at this moment we need to keep calm and think for the next day," Ferrando concluded.