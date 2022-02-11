ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando: 38 points might guarantee top spot

ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando feels that 35 or 36 points will be enough to gain a spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-finals.

It's a two-point gap between fourth and seventh on the standings table as the Mariners are set to take on bottom-placed NorthEast United on Saturday.

What was said?

"Everybody needs three points. Some teams have some chances to be in the play-offs. And because of the last games of some players at the club, they want to do their best if they want to extend their contract," Ferrando stated.

On facing the Highlanders, he added, "Of course, every game is different and so are the plans. I don't believe in working with a single plan. Our way of playing might remain the same but there should be some necessary details changed in the plan and depends on the precision.

The injury woes

Roy Krishna hasn't featured in the last couple of games, Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh had to be taken off in the first half of the 2-1 Hyderabad win on Tuesday.

"The cases of injuries have been a problem. I am happy that players want to recover first then we will see in the future what will be our line-up," Ferrando also gave an update on Sandesh Jhingan.

"He (Jhingan) is currently working on his precision. In this situation, it is difficult to give him the opportunity because if I give him 50 minutes, the intensity of the games is not like a friendly game. He is getting better in training."

How many points?

The 41-year-old has given his prediction for the number of points that would be enough to ensure progress to the play-offs as well as the top spot that his men have set their eyes on.

"In my point of view, 35 or 36 points will guarantee us the place in the top four. But to be honest, I am thinking about reaching the first position and in this case, I think 38 points might guarantee that," he calculated.