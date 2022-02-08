'It is difficult' - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando rues injuries after Hyderabad win

ATK Mohun Bagan manager Juan Ferrando is 'not happy' despite edging Hyderabad 2-1 in Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bagan's victory was marred with injuries to key players in the likes of Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh who had to be taken off in the first half.

What Ferrando had to say?

WIth regard to the injuries to Boumous and McHugh, the Mariners' coach reacted, "Willy (David Williams), Amrinder (Singh), and four-to-five players got injured today. It is difficult because you have to change the plan in 35 minutes. This is the result of quarantines without training.

"Of course, I am not happy because after the injuries we need to change the plan. And also I am not happy with the transition in the defence. We have a lot of problems In this case."

Unbeaten since taking over

The Spaniard is unbeaten since taking over the reigns from Antonio Habas at the Kolkatan outfit amid the club's nine-game unbeaten run as ATK Mohun Bagan can end the season with a maximum of 44 points to secure the top spot.

However, with just three days in between the next game against NorthEast United on Saturday, Ferrando responded, "Now we prepare against NorthEast. This is our focus, this is most important.

"Against NorthEast, last time they played really good (2-3 win for Bagan) and they have very good players like Marcelino and Hernan Santana. I think we should not think about their position at the table."