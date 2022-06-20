ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai on long-term deals

The Mariners have acquired the services of the talented Indian duo for undisclosed transfer fees...

ATK Mohun Bagan have signed talented Indian footballers Ashique Kuruniyan and Asish Rai on five-year deals for undisclosed transfer fees ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Kuruniyan, who had signed a four-year deal with Bengaluru FC in 2019, recently showcased impressive form with the Indian national team at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualification campaign.

Maybe the weather gods didn’t bring ⚡️⚡️⚡️ today to Kolkata, but WE ARE!



Our new #19, Ashique Kuruniyan is here! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/6upCbOfX18 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 20, 2022

"I have the experience of playing at the junior level in Europe (Villarreal C). The infrastructure of Kolkata is great. Any footballer's dream is to play in Kolkata," the 25-year-old commented on his move to Bagan.

"A few days ago, when I came down to play for the country at the Salt Lake Stadium, I saw the passion and interest of the people here about football. I'm looking forward to don the green-and-maroon jersey," he added.

The Malappuram-born player rose through the ranks from the Pune FC academy and went on to play for Pune City in the ISL and is known for his ability in multiple positions down the left flank.

'I dream of making my place in hearts of the fans.'



Mariners, let's give a warm welcome to Asish Rai!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/xPyenD6eAC — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Rai is an ISL champion with Hyderabad last season and he had signed a three-year extension with the club in February 2020.

Article continues below

"I always had a dream to play for ATK Mohun Bagan and did not look back after getting the offer," the 23-year-old expressed.

Rai made himself noticed while on loan at Indian Arrows from the Pune City reserves side before joining Hyderabad where he won praise from both former manager Phil Brown and current gaffer Manolo Marquez.

ATK Mohun Bagan are looking for a revamp of sorts under Spanish coach Juan Ferrando following the exit of the likes of Roy Krishna, David Williams, Prabir Das, Soosairaj Michael, Subrata Paul and Bidyananda Singh among others and with Sumit Rathi also touted to leave the club.