ISL: Antonio Habas - Roy Krishna is still one of the best players in ISL

It is not often that you find Roy Krishna has drawn blank for three consecutive matches. The Fijian striker is lethal in front of goal and is known to convert even the half chances. However, in the ongoing edition of the ISL (Indian Super League), he is going through a rough patch. After netting in the Kolkata derby against East Bengal on November 27, his scoring boots have gone missing. But, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas is not concerned with his dip in form and still considers him as one of the best players in the league.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"I have the same opinion about him. Roy Krishna is a very important player and one of the best in ISL. But sometimes a striker doesn't have the possibility to score goals. I have the same confidence in him," the manager stated.

His team are going to lock horns against Bengaluru FC on Thursday evening and their skipper Sunil Chhetri is struggling for form as well. The 37-year-old is yet to get involved in a goal for Bengaluru but Habas remains cautious of the Indian striker.

"Sunil is a legend in Indian football. He is an example to follow for young footballers. We respect him a lot. I don't think Bengaluru is only dependent on him. Football is a collective sport. Be it Roy or Chhetri, if they are having one or two bad days and the team does not win; it is not like that.

"Bengaluru are a good team and we respect them. A lot depends on the players on the pitch. All coaches win games on the tactical board. But the players on the pitch must look for a solution," he expressed.

Habas wants his team to find stability and perform with the same intensity for the entire90 minutes. He believes that there is a lot of football left to be played in the league and the Mariners can win the title.

"There are many points still left to play. We can recover pretty well. In 2019, Chennaiyin were losing matches successively but they finished second and played in the final. We are improving. It is not a catastrophic situation when you lose two matches and neither a fantastic situation when you win two.

"It is a long league and anything is possible. I want to finish in the best possible position at the end of the first phase, primarily to finish within the top four, and then we can fight for the title," he opined.

Habas unhappy with refereeing

ATK Mohun Bagan have been on the receiving end of some poor refereeing decisions and the Spanish did not mince words to express his disappointment with the quality of officiating in the league. He even questioned the sudden omission of Tejas Navgenkar from this edition of ISL.

"We have had three bad referees. It is god to bring in new referees. But I don't understand why the referee (Navgenkar) in the previous ISL final is not in the league. What happened to him? He is just missing. I don't understand. Somebody should explain it to me," he remarked.