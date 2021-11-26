ISL: Antonio Habas - We will stop Chima with team work and not man marking

In spite of not playing any friendly match, ATK Mohun Bagan showed no signs of rustiness against Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener as they brushed aside their opponents 4-2 to get the three points. They have hit the road running and will look to carry on their rich vein of form in the next match against East Bengal on Saturday evening.

Although Antonio Habas respects his opponents he is not ready to settle for anything less than a win in the Kolkata Derby.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"It is not necessary to play friendly matches as there are no optimum conditions. We prepare better by playing amongst ourselves. The last season also we did the same.



"I realise that East Bengal is a team in transition. There are new players and a new coach. The coach needs time for a serious project. But in India everything is instant. The most important thing is the final result. For us, it is a very important match. There will be no supporters but the players know the importance of this match," he stated.

Bagan did the league-double over East Bengal in the previous edition of ISL. And this time also Habas has a special plan to register the third straight win over the Red and Golds.

"You can't repeat history. But our idea is to win the match. We respect the opponents. We have to do our all for 90 minutes on the pitch. We have a special plan for every match. We have to adapt to new conditions. We cannot play the same game against every team as we have to adapt to the characteristics of the opponent," he mentioned.

The two-time ISL winner also revealed that Tiri has recovered and is preparing himself for the big match.

Habas reveals how he plans to stop Daniel Chima

Forwards Daniel Chima and Antonio Perosevic will look to trouble Bagan's defense which has seemed nervy on a couple of occasions against Kerala Blasters. But the tactician believes that with team work he can stop East Bengal's strikers in their tracks.

"The plan is to stop Chima and Perosevic with team play. No individual marking or man-to-man marking. We have to be more ambitious. In the last match in the second half, we became comfortable with the scoreline. We have to play with the same intensity for 90 minutes," he said.

The Mariners also struggled for possession against Blasters, but the tactician is not bothered with that statistic.

"You need not exactly have ball possession because it is not that if you have possession you win the match. It is impossible. 18 per cent of goals scored are from counter-attacks, five-six per cent are from set-pieces, and 10-12 per cent with possession. It is very difficult to bet on this system (possessional). When the opposition is sitting deep, you play possessional football but when the opponent is leaving spaces, I have to use the space. The opponent is different and the conditions are different, so why play the same way. I don't understand," he signed off.