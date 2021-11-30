ISL: Antonio Habas - I dedicate the Kolkata Derby win to Chuni Goswami

ATK Mohun Bagan have started their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign brilliantly after picking up two convincing wins against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal respectively. They dominated on both occasions, especially in the Kolkata derby. Coach Antonio Habas even dedicated the derby win to Mohun Bagan legend Chuni Goswami.

However, on Wednesday evening, they will have to face a stern test in Mumbai City FC against whom they lost both the League Shield and ISL trophy last season. But Habas does not have revenge on his mind and views the fixture with fresh dynamics.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"I think this is an absolutely different match. There is a new coach in Mumbai City and some new players as well. They are not the same team for me. They have changed from last season. Mumbai are a good team and so are we. The 90 minutes on the pitch will make the difference.

"It is important to win every day. We have to get the three points and more importantly we have to get into the habit of winning. It is a very positive feeling," the coach opined.

Bagan have looked more offensive in this season and have created chances in plenty in both their matches. However, their goal-conversion has not been top notch as they have been wasteful in the penalty box.

"It is not possible to win matches by six-seven gaols every day. The big clubs in the world also win by two-three goals mostly. And maybe one day five. We have to find the balance. Winning the match and three points are the most important things," defended Habas.

What is ATKMB's formation?

Habas has also admitted to remain open to play in different formations.

ATK Mohun Bagan are playing in a 3-5-2 formation with two advanced wing-backs in Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh. But the coach believes that with the resources at his disposal he can change formation and try out a new style if the situation demands so.

"We have the possibility to play in different formations and players in different positions. It is good for me. We changed the system after seven games in the last season and in this season the idea is to keep the situation under control and then adapt according to the situation and the opponent. We have two good players on the bench in Prabir and Soosairaj. But Manvir and Liston are playing are at a good level. They are growing every day which is very good for Indian football.

"All teams have the possibility to improve. If we are improving then we have to maintain that level. The important thing is to have a balance between attack and defence and during transitions," Habas signed off.