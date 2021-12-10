ISL: Antonio Habas - It will be a 'difficult match' against Chennaiyin

ATK Mohun Bagan have not been in their best form in the past couple of matches. Their defence have been porous and has lacked the cutting edge in attack. The two marquee players in Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna have not been effective as well. However, coach Antonio Habas is not concerned about their slide in form and continues to believe in his troops.

What did Antonio Habas say?

"I told my players to remain confident. To me, they are the best. It is a hard competition as we have been in a bubble for the second consecutive season. But we have to compete and demonstrate that we are the best. My team is very competitive. We have to improve on transitions from defence to attack and compete the whole 90 minutes," he stated.



The two-time ISL winning coach believes that Bagan must find the right balance, and if they do so, they will once again establish themselves as the best.



"We have to always maintain a balance (between attack and defence). We won the first two matches and we were the best team and now after two defeats, we cannot go bad. So there has to be a balance in football and as well as in our behaviour. One cannot be the best club in the world to the worst in just 10 days. That is not possible. Football in India needs balance.



"We have to play the whole 90 minutes with the same intensity. We cannot play good football for 45 minutes and then lose the grip in the next 45. We have to remain competitive throughout the match in all situations," he stated.



Habas also informed that Tiri has no injury and he will be available for selection.



Chennaiyin are a difficult opponent





Bozidar Bandovic's side remains unbeaten after three matches and currently have seven points in three games. Although their attack remains a concern, defensively they have been pretty solid as they have let in just one goal. Habas is aware of this stat and feels that it will be a competitive match against the Marina Machans.



"Chennaiyin are a very competitive team. They play good physical football. It will be a difficult match as they do not concede many goals," Habas opined.



His opposite number also had the same respect for the Mariners.



"ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the best teams in the league. You need to respect them. They are now more dangerous than ever," commented Bandovic.