ISL 2022-23: Fixtures, Scores, Results, Tables & Top Scorers

Your one-stop guide for the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

The ninth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7, 2022, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with Kerala Blasters taking on East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC are the most successful club in the history of the league among the active clubs with two titles to their name. Hyderabad FC are the reigning ISL champions while Jamshedpur FC are the defending ISL League Winners' Shield champions.

The 2022-23 season will witness quite a few changes the most notable one being a six-team play-offs instead of four teams. Teams ranked between third to sixth will play a one-off play-off match and the winners will join the League Winners' Shield champions and runners-up in the semifinal.

Where is the Indian Super League 2022-23 being held?

After hosting the last two editions of the league in Goa behind closed doors inside a bio-bubble, football returns to normalcy this season as fans will be back in the stadiums cheering for their favourite clubs. The league will be played in its regular home and away format.

Which teams are participating in the Indian Super League 2022-23?

Teams ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru Chennaiyin East Bengal FC Goa Hyderabad Jamshedpur Kerala Blasters Mumbai City NorthEast United Odisha

Indian Super League 2022-23 Table

Team Played Won Draw Loss GF GA GD Points ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hyderabad FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamshedpur FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NorthEast United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Indian Super League 2022-23 Fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 7 Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal 7:30pm JLN Stadium Oct 8 Bengaluru vs NorthEast United 7:30pm Kanteerava Stadium Oct 9 Hyderabad vs Mumbai City 7:30pm TBD Oct 10 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin 7:30pm Salt Lake Stadium Oct 11 Jamshedpur vs Odisha 7:30pm JRD Tata Sports Complex

Which clubs have won the Indian Super League the most number of times?

Team Titles ATK FC 3 Chennaiyin FC 2 Bengaluru FC 1 Mumbai City 1 Hyderabad FC 1

Indian Super League 2022-23 Top Scorers