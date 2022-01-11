ISL 2021/22 - Unwanted record beckons for East Bengal as they face Jamshedpur FC

In a bid to end their 14-match winless run, East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League clash on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Red and Golds have had a horrific run in the first phase of the league. In the 10 matches they played so far, the Kolkata giants have managed to register just six points with as many draws and four defeats.

Article continues below

But they enjoy a healthy record against Jamshedpur FC as they haven't lost a single game out of the three times they met so far in the ISL. In the 2020/21 season, East Bengal drew the first phase tie and then registered a 3-2 win in the second phase and in the ongoing campaign the two sides met in the very first game of the season which ended in a 1-1 draw.

As East Bengal gear up to register their first win of the season, we take a look at some of the important stats from the upcoming tie. Stats courtesy: Opta Jeev