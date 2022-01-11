ISL 2021/22 - Unwanted record beckons for East Bengal as they face Jamshedpur FC
In a bid to end their 14-match winless run, East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League clash on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
The Red and Golds have had a horrific run in the first phase of the league. In the 10 matches they played so far, the Kolkata giants have managed to register just six points with as many draws and four defeats.
But they enjoy a healthy record against Jamshedpur FC as they haven't lost a single game out of the three times they met so far in the ISL. In the 2020/21 season, East Bengal drew the first phase tie and then registered a 3-2 win in the second phase and in the ongoing campaign the two sides met in the very first game of the season which ended in a 1-1 draw.
As East Bengal gear up to register their first win of the season, we take a look at some of the important stats from the upcoming tie. Stats courtesy: Opta Jeev
- East Bengal are winless in their last 14 matches in the ISL (D7 L7), a loss or draw on Tuesday will see them register the longest winless run by any team in the history of the league.
- East Bengal is the only active team against whom Jamshedpur have failed to register a win in the ISL, they have played three matches of which they drew two and lost the other.
- Jamshedpur FC have one win from their last four matches in the ISL, however, the win was achieved in their most recent match against NorthEast United on January 6 (3-2).
- No player has created more chances in this edition of the ISL than Jamshedpur’s Greg Stewart (35), five of these chances ended up as assists.
- Jamshedpur FC’s Laldinliana Renthlei is the Indian to have attempted the most passes into the final third in the current edition of the ISL (95).
- No team have more sequences of 10+ passes registered against them than SC East Bengal, they
- have had 82 such sequences registered against them 11 more than any other team.