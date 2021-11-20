ISL 2021-22: How many goals does Sunil Chhetri need to become the all-time top-scorer?

Sunil Chhetri is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the country. Despite being 37, his heroics in front of the goal shows no signs of abating. Along with Cleiton Silva, he will be responsible to get the goals for Bengaluru FC this time around especially since the Blues are looking to get back into the top-four after missing out on a playoff spot in the previous season.

Chhetri started his ISL (Indian Super League) journey with Mumbai City FC and then went on to feature for Bengaluru since they joined the competition in 2017-18. To date, he has played 94 matches in ISL and scored 47 goals. He is currently just two short of becoming the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the tournament. He trails former FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas who has 48 strikes to his name. However, Corominas scored 48 goals in just 57 games with a goal ratio of 0.84.

Meanwhile, Chhetri's best performance in terms of goals came in the 2017-18 season when he rippled the net 14 times in 21 matches. To ensure that the Blues get back their top-four spot, the India international must once again put his best foot forward. The quest begins on Saturday against NorthEast United and it remains to be seen whether Chhetri can get a brace to capture pole position in the all-time scoring charts.

A few interesting stats about Bengaluru FC & NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in their last five matches against NorthEast United FC, winning two and drawing three; in fact, they have lost just one of their 10 matches against NEUFC in the Indian Super League (W5 D4). NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last 10 matches during the regular season of the last edition of the ISL (W6 D4); the last time they lost a match in the league during the regular season was against Hyderabad FC in January this year (2-4). With 33 goals from 22 matches, NorthEast United FC had the second-best minutes to goal ratio (60) in the 2020/21 edition of the ISL; only Mumbai City FC had a better such ratio than the Highlanders last term (53). For any player with a minimum of five goals in the 2020/21 ISL season, Bengaluru FC striker Cleiton Silva had a sizeable chance conversion rate of 83%, the second-best after ATKMB’s Roy Krishna (89%). No player created more chances than NorthEast United FC’s Federico Gallego (51) during the last edition of the ISL, 11 more than any other player; six of these chances ended up as goals.

(Stat Courtesy: Opta Jeev)