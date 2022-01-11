East Bengal interim Renedy Singh: We Indians need to believe that we can do well

Renedy Singh has signed out of his charge as East Bengal interim with a 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur in Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Indian coach has reacted after his side conceded late in the game but admitted that he is proud of the effort put out by his boys.

What was said?

"It's really sad to concede a goal in 88 or 89 minutes but I am really proud of the boys and the way they worked hard. If they continue doing that, it will be better for the team then we will be in a better position if we continue to fight like this," he said.

The previous two games had ended in draws against Bengaluru (1-1) and Mumbai City (0-0) as Singh fielded an all-Indian XI against Jamshedpur.

"Today, there were some great players in the Jamshedpur team also but the [East Bengal] Indian boys, the way we started, the way they fought while defending and attacking, it was something great to watch."

What next for Renedy?

The 42-year-old hands over charge to Mario Rivera while his own future at the club is yet to be confirmed.

"We should believe in ourselves. We know we are playing with better foreigners but we fought as a team and that's why we Indians need to believe in ourselves and that we can do well.

"So what I have learned from the last three matches is that Indians or whatever, we have to fight as one. If we fight as one, we can get results. This is a great experience, if you fight as one, anything is possible," Singh signed out.