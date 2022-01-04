'It was nice to see' - East Bengal's Renedy Singh after Bengaluru draw

East Bengal were close to registering their first win in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday.

Interim manager Renedy Singh has another two matches before handing over the charge to incoming head coach Mario Rivera who is under mandatory quarantine.

What was said?

"With the situation we are in, it is difficult but we could have nicked in (for three points). To be given a charge for three matches, let's see if I can do well in the next two matches. After that, I will hand over to the coach (Rivera) who has come in," said Singh.

"We could have been better with the ball (against Bengaluru) but we kept the the shape while defending and while counter-attacking - it was nice to see," he added.

Article continues below

Finishing with one foreigner

Among the foreigners, Singh handed starts to Daniel Chima and Tomislav Mrcela who was replaced by Ankit Mukherjee around the hour-mark, as Amir Dervisevic remained an unused substitute in the tie.

"Bengaluru had only one clear-cut chance but we got three open chances, from which we scored one and could have scored two. So now again with the players we have and so many foreigners out, we cannot play that expensive game, but I'm really proud with the way the players have fought," stated the former East Bengal midfielder.