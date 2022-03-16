ATK Mohun Bagan have an uphill task of overturning a 3-1 deficit from the first leg as they lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the second leg tie of the second semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday.

While the Kolkata club will be hoping to reach the final for the second time in a row, Hyderabad have an opportunity of making it to the final for the first time in the club's history.

Here's how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India.

What time does ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad start?

Game ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad Date Wednesday, March 16 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Bangla Other Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 3

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad: Team news & key stats

Hugo Boumous came off the bench in the first leg wherein Tiri got injured after a clash with his own team-mate, Sandesh Jhingan, while David Williams may not be used for the entire 90 minutes.

Hyderabad's Manolo Marquez is not expected to tinker much with his XI for the second leg tie, with the Bartholomew Ogbeche-Javier Siverio partnership clicking upfront.

Key Stats:

ATK Mohun Bagan enter the second leg of the semi-final on the back of two successive losses, never before have the Mariners lost three straight games in Indian Super League history.

Hyderabad FC are just the second team to score three goals in their first ever playoffs game in Indian Super League history after Kerala Blasters FC (3-0 vs Chennaiyin FC in December 2014). HFC have scored three or more goals in eight games this season, with only Jamshedpur FC tallying more such games (9).

ATK Mohun Bagan have had 19 of their goals scored by Indian players in this season of the Indian Super League, the most for any franchise. Another goal for the Mariners by an Indian player would see them level the all-time record for most goals scored for a team in a single ISL season by Indian players (Bengaluru – 20 goals, 2018/19).

No player has attempted more shots in this season of the Indian Super League than ATK Mohun Bagan’s Liston Colaco - he has attempted 55 shots of which 30 were on target (league high) and eight found the back of the net.

Hyderabad’s Bartholomew Ogbeche needs just one more goal to record the highest goals scored by a player in a single Indian Super League season - he currently has 18 goals on par with Coro who managed the same during the 2017-18 season.

(Stats: OptaJeev)

