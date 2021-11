ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know

The ISL (Indian Super League) 2021-22 is the eighth edition of the competition since its inception in 2014. It is set to kick off on Friday with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC are the defending champions of ISL. In the previous season they won both the League and the ISL trophy after defeating the Mariners in the final.

Which are the participating teams in ISL 2021-22?

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Bengaluru FC Chennaiyin FC East Bengal FC Goa Hyderabad FC Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters Mumbai City FC NorthEast United FC Odisha FC

ISL TABLE 2021-22

Club Matches Won Lost Drawn GD Points ATK Mohun Bagan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamshedpur 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kerala Blasters 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai CIty 0 0 0 0 0 0 NorthEast United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

ISL 2021-22 Fixtures, Venues, and Timings

ATK Mohun Bagan

All matches are to kick off at 19:30 IST.

Date Fixture Venue November 19 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters JLN Stadium, Fatorda November 27 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Tilak Maidan Stadium December 01 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC JLN Stadium, Fatorda December 06 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 11 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC JLN Stadium, Fatorda December 16 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan JLN Stadium, Fatorda December 29 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa JLN Stadium, Fatorda January 5 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC JLN Stadium, Fatorda January 8 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Fatorda

FC Goa

DATE FIXTURE TIME VENUE November 22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 26 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 04 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 07 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 11 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 18 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 24 Odisha vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 29 ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda January 2 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 8 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

BENGALURU FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 20 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim November 24 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium November 28 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 04 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 08 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 11 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 16 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 20 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 30 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 4 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

CHENNAIYIN FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 23 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim November 29 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 03 Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 11 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 15 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 18 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 22 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 30 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 2 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 8 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

EAST BENGAL

Date Fixture Time Venue November 21 East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium November 27 East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium November 30 Odisha FC vs East Bengal 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 3 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 7 East Bengal vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 12 East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 17 NorthEast United vs East Bengal 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 23 Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 4 Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 7 East Bengal vs Mumbai City 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 21 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium November 26 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 02 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 06 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 09 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 14 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 20 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 26 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 2 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 6 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

KERALA BLASTERS FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 19 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 PM PJN Stadium Fatorda November 25 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 28 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 05 Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 12 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 19 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 PJN Fatorda, Stadium December 22 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium December 26 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 02 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 09 Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium

MUMBAI CITY FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 22 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 27 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 21:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 01 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 04 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC 21:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 09 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 15 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 19 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 27 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda January 3 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium January 7 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC 19:30 Tilak Maidan Stadium

NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Date Fixture Time Venue November 20 Bengaluru vs NorthEast United 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim November 25 NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda November 29 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 4 NorthEast United vs FC Goa 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 10 Odisha vs NorthEast United 19:30 Tilak Maidan, Vasco December 13 Hyderabad vs NorthEast United 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 17 NorthEast United vs East Bengal 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 21 NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda December 23 NorthEast United vs Mumbai City 19:30 PJN Stadium, Fatorda January 6 Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United 19:30 Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

ODISHA FC

All matches are to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Date Fixture Venue November 24 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Tilak Maidan Stadium November 30 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Tilak Maidan Stadium December 05 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium December 10 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Tilak Maidan Stadium December 14 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Tilak Maidan Stadium December 18 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Tilak Maidan Stadium December 24 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Tilak Maidan Stadium December 28 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim January 3 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Tilak Maidan Stadium January 8 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Fatorda

HYDERABAD FC

All matches are to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.