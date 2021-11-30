ISL 2021-22: Manolo Diaz - East Bengal don't have enough quality

East Bengal have now conceded 10 goals in three games in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) after a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Odisha on Tuesday.

The Red and Golds coach, Manolo Diaz, has claimed that his squad lacks the depth in quality and blamed the entire team for the poor goal difference.

What did Manolo Diaz say?

"At the moment, the squad is what it is and we don't have enough quality. Mainly in the set-pieces, we lose our position and the opponents score against us," said the Spaniard.

Seven of the 10 goals were scored from set-pieces and East Bengal conceded four of them.

"The defensive responsibilities are of the entire squad and not only the last line of defense. Our performance in defense has shown a bad level because they (Odisha) have scored easily in simple situations," he added.

East Bengal started their season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur and lost the Kolkata derby 3-0 last weekend.

A match coaches don't like?



On the other hand, even though Odisha have scored as many as 10 goals in two games, they have also conceded six.

"It's a typical match that coaches don't like. It was a crazy match and we are worried about some aspects because it cannot happen in the first division. We have to work a lot (defensively) if we want to be a serious team," voiced Odisha coach Kiko Ramirez.



"For the fans, it is a wonderful match with a lot of goals, but not for the coaches."



