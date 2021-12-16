ISL 2021-22: Manolo Diaz - East Bengal could have won some matches

East Bengal have gone six games without a win in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) and they are without a win in 10 straights games in the competition ahead of their game against NorthEast United on Friday.

However, Red and Golds coach Manolo Diaz only feels it's a matter of taking advantages of the opportunities as the Spaniard believes that his side have come close to winning this season.

What Manolo Diaz had to say?

"We must keep working with a very good attitude with respect to the squad. We could have won some matches but we didn't take advantage of the opportunities," he said.

He further deciphered, "It's not a physical issue. It's the entirety of the technical, tactical, mental, as well as the physical aspects. The team started preparing too late and so the physical condition of the team is what it is."

Bottom of the table clash

Recognising that NorthEast United have also hit a rough patch this season, the Spanish coach feels that it will another close game.

"We must keep working on our strong and don't make big mistakes during the match. NorthEast were in the top four last season. This year the team has not started well and tomorrow it's a balanced match for both teams.

Happy with the foreigners?

Just one of the nine goals scored by East Bengal has been scored by an Indian as Thongkhosiem Haokip was on target in the 6-4 defeat to Odisha.

"We have scored nine goals, out of which eight are scored by foreigners. I'm not unhappy with them. For me, it would be a regular performance," Diaz signed out.