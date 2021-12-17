'It is what it is' - Manolo Diaz bemoans East Bengal's quality

East Bengal are rooted to the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings after a 2-0 defeat against NorthEast United at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Friday.

The Red and Golds gaffer Manolo Diaz did not mince words to admit that his side lacks quality as the Kolkata giants are now without a win for 11 straight games in the ISL.

What Diaz had to say?

"It's a difficult situation but we played well after NorthEast's first goal and we had very good opportunities," the Spaniard remarked.

"We have a big problem to get three points and for that reason we have to improve. The squad is doing their best but at the moment it's not enough. The level that we have is what we have," he further admitted.

Explain the subsitutions

Adil Khan was seen warming up on the sidelines for several minutes after Franjo Prce twisted his ankle until the Croatian defender was unable to continue on the pitch. However, Diaz brought on Amir Dervisevic instead of Khan when he made the change.

Explaining his subsitutions and and his decision to shift Raju Gaikwad from right back to centre-back, the coach said, "Amir and (Wahengbam) Angousana both played in their positions like midfielders and Raju played in his natural position as a center-back.

"Only 11 players can play in a match and it's the reason I chose whoever I started. The players are doing their best but the performance is what it is."

No complaints!

Mentioning of his half-time pep talk, NorthEast United coach Khalid Jamil revealed, 'I just told them to try to hit the target, play as a team and this is how we worked. We missed Hernan (Santana) today because he got injured during warm-up. So defensively we thought to stay compact (in the first half).

"With matches so close, there is less time for recovery. But there is no complain from anybody. Everybody is working hard and that's a good thing."