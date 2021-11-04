'Please trust us' - Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys confident of success

Karolis Skinkys has explained his role as Sporting Director at Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) and wants the fans of the club to trust the process at the club.

"What's going on in the mind currently, being in this position, you are always thinking not about the current moment but at least two transfer windows ahead," he told Goal in an exclusive chat.

"Unfortunately, we are still in the season of COVID where the mid-season window, it's not so active as it should be. And because of foreigner limits, you can't change much. But you are observing what can be done how the plan works and how it's going. You observe and take decisions about the future and some direction over which things we can count on and which we cannot," he added.

The Blasters have appointed their 11th manager ahead of their eighth year in the ISL with Ivan Vukomanovic coming on board. Last season, as a result of just 3 wins after 18 games, Kibu Vicuna decided to step down from his post as assistant Ishfaq Ahmed saw through the rest of the season wherein they finished second from bottom.

"To part ways with a coach is always difficult. It's always about thinking about the future and what it gives us. It's a long process for me. I spoke to 35 coaches before taking a call about Ivan. It's a serious process, we try to know football style, way of work, motivation. I'd like to mention that we're very happy that Ivan and his team are here," Skinkys remarked.

The Blasters official went on to describe the process behind the recruitment of foreigners for the upcoming season, pointing out the language barrier among players last season as a factor behind things not quite working out for the team.

"The communication and connection between foreigners are very important. This, I must admit, was not ideal last season because of different languages. All our attackers this season are Spanish-speaking people. Chencho Chencho Gyeltshen is like a local, he speaks Hindi, I don't count him as a foreigner."

Among other topics, Skinkys spoke about the importance of having a proper youth structure at the club wherein longer contracts are offered to players who show promise.

"We will try to be a team that is hard to beat," the 31-year-old averred while requesting the club's supporters to keep backing their team.

"We're one of the clubs who have lost the most due to empty stadiums. Fans probably aren't happy about the displays of the last two years - it's normal. Thank you to all [the fans] for staying supportive. Keep supporting us. Maybe last season we were too naive and didn't start things from basics. Please trust us because all of us want the best (for Kerala Blasters)."