'We have to stay humble' - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic on topping the ISL standings

Kerala Blasters have recorded their five wins and as many clean sheets amid a 10-game unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Yellow Army downed Odisha 2-0 on Wednesday to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings, but head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has insisted that his side are "not busy with statistics".

What was said?

"Since we started we never wanted pressure on ourselves and on the team. Talking about 10 games unbeaten, we are not busy with statistics because we cannot think in that way. We have to think about building further on, think about building up a good team.

"You want your team to become unbeatable. Of course, we are pleased with the clean sheets against Mumbai City and Chennaiyin and we are the only team with five clean sheets (this season) but again, we are not occupied with it," said the Blasters boss.

Finding fresh solutions

Both goals on the evening were scored by full-backs Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra as Vukomanovic has stressed on the importance of player versatility.

"When you are involved in such a competition and you start scoring certain goals and the opponents will be concentrated on your key players, you have to mix things up. You have to find the other solutions and that's what we saw today.

"I am very happy for Nishu to score such a beautiful goal after a long period coming back after an injury. On the other side, Khabra is very dangerous at set-pieces so he scored a nice goal - something that we were practicing in our training sessions. We are really happy."

From bottom to top



Having finished last season second from the bottom with 17 points from 20 games to currently topping the standings table with 20 points at the half-way stage of the season, the 44-year-old has called for his side to stay humble.



"We have to stay humble, focused and concentrated because last year we were second from the bottom. So we never should announce in big words, we want to compete. The league is good, many teams want to be at the top of the table but we have to move forward and see what the future brings us," Vokumanovic concluded.