Hyderabad FC edge Kerala Blasters in a shootout to win 2021-22 ISL title!

Hyderabad FC won their first ever Indian Super League trophy after defeating Kerala Blasters in a penalty shootout in the final at the Fatorda stadium, Goa, on Sunday.

A game of tight margins between the two South Indian outfits finished 1-1 after normal time. Extra time failed to produce a goal and in the ensuing penalty shootout, Hyderabad FC prevailed 3-1.

It was heartbreak for Kerala Blasters who have now lost all three finals they have reached. Ironically, it was Blasters who looked destined to lift the trophy after a Rahul KP strike gave them a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

But with just two minutes of normal time remaining, Sahil Tavora's stunning volley pegged Blastes back and forced extra time.

There were quite a few chances for both teams in extra-time but they failed to produce a goal. In the shootout, goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani was the hero for Manolo Marquez's team.

Kattimani, who was at fault for Rahul KP's opener, went on to make three saves out of the four he faced and that was enough for Hyderabad FC to win the title, much to disappointment of the Blasters.