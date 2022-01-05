ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando hits out at refereeing in ISL

ATK Mohun Bagan boss Juan Ferrando has lashed out at the refereeing in as his men dropped two points in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Hyderabad in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Fatorda.

The Mariners were on course of topping the table until Javier Siverio scored an injury time equaliser in the match that saw David Williams score the fastest goal in ISL history.

What was said?

Speaking about the full time score, Ferrando turned his attention to the injuries, more so as Carl McHugh had to be taken off in an ambulance.

"Very disappointed (with the result) but my focus is on the injuries to injuries to (Deepak) Tangri, Carl, Amrinder (Singh) which is more important now because sometimes it takes one person to protect these players," he hinted at referee Rahul Kumar Gupta.

With Hugo Boumous suspended for Saturday's game against Odisha on account of picking his fourth yellow card of the season, the Spaniard added, "If you can see today's yellows cards, it was incredible. But ok, shut up, don't talk about this."

SOS Sandesh Jhingan?

Bagan conceded the first equaliser due to a defensive lapse as Tiri first headed Aniket Jadhav's cross skywards before goalkeeper Amrinder Singh spilled the ball in Bartholomew Ogbeche's path.

Asked if Sandesh Jhingan is to be called back in the January transfer window, Ferrando responded, "We will see. I was talking with the owners, sporting directors, and they will report to me about the news later."

"It is necessary to be close with him (Amrinder), improve him and support him in every way," the 41-year-old also backed his goalkeeper.

Is Roy Krishna injured?

Ferrando handed David Williams his first start this season at the expense of Roy Krishna starting on the bench but replacing the Australian forward in the second half.

"I think Williams is working so hard but it is no problem for Roy, I am very happy for Roy. There is respect but according to today's plan, I was thinking to go with (start) William and at the end of the game I think the plan was good," the gaffer explained.