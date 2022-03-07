ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur win the League Winners Shield

Jamshedpur have secured Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 the League Winners Shield with a 1-0 win against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday.

Ritwik Das (56') scored the lone match-winner in the second half that settled the game and ensured a historic first title for the Tata Steel-owned club.

The winners have amassed 43 points from their 20 games, losing just three and leading the second-placed Hyderabad by five points.

Owen Coyle's men only needed to avoid a heavy defeat against the Mariners going into the game, thanks to their incredible winning run which now stands at 10 wins from their previous 11 games.

Following the win over Bagan, the Men of Steel are now on a seven-game winning streak going into the playoffs wherein they will come up against Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan - having finished third with 37 points, are set to take on Hyderabad in the play-offs.