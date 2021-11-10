ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC - Squad, Fixtures, Strengths, Weakness, & Key Players

Hyderabad will kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a clash against Chennaiyin at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa on November 23.

The Nizams began their pre-season training on September 8 in Hyderabad and is now currently in Goa. finished their previous season at the fifth spot with six wins, 11 draws and three losses from their stipulated 20 matches.

As Hyderabad are set to start their season on November 23, we take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Manolo Marquez's side.

Hyderabad FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey

Defenders: Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

What are the strengths of Hyderabad FC?

After an impressive second season in the ISL where Hyderabad narrowly missed out on reaching the play-offs under the tutelage of Manolo Marquez, the South Indian outfit will be eager to better their results in the upcoming season and finish among the top four teams for the first time in their brief history.

Hyderabad have rebuilt their squad well this season by adding some quality foreign players who have prior experience of playing in ISL. From former Mumbai City striker Bartholomew Ogbeche to ATK Mohun Bagan's Edu Garcia and Bengaluru FC's Juanan, the club has roped in some big names who will add steel to the squad.

The strength of the current Hyderabad squad lies in their attack. The addition of Javier Siverio, Ogbeche and Edu Garcia to an already solid attack force has increased their firepower manifold. They already have Joel Chianese who did well last season. There is young Rohit Danu who has been earmarked as a future star and Aniket Jadhav has also joined from Jamshedpur FC,

What are the weaknesses of Hyderabad FC?

If the attack of Hyderabad FC is their strength then the goalkeeping position is their biggest concern. The only experienced custodian they have in their ranks is Laxmikant Kattimani who had played 14 out of the 20 matches last season where he conceded 12 goals.

The former FC Goa man has a reputation as an error-prone goalkeeper, especially in crucial situations. Lack of a quality shot stopper under the bar can prove to be a major problem for the club during the 2021-22 season.

One area we can point out would be a slight lack of experience in central midfield.

Who are the key players of Hyderabad FC?

The three key players of Hyderabad FC who can prove to be the difference-makers are Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia, and Juanan.

What are the fixtures of Hyderabad FC?

All matches are to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.