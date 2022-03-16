ISL 2021-22: How to buy tickets for the final, prices and all you need to know

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) final is set to be staged at the Fatorda Stadium and for the first time in three years fans will be allowed for the title deciding clash on Sunday.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the 2019-20 final was played behind closed doors in Goa, after which two entire seasons were forced to be played without fans including last season's final, but for the stadium gates to be opened for fans this year.

How to buy tickets for the ISL 2021-22 final?

Fans can buy tickets for the final on BookMyShow.com, with the event dubbed as a 'Final for the fans'.

In a statement released to the fans by the league, it read, "We are happy to welcome you back to where you belong - in the stands, behind your team as 12th man.

"We missed every one of you. We can't wait to see you for the Hero ISL 2021-22 final."

What is the price of tickets for the ISL 2021-22 final?

The tickets for the Indian Super League 2021-22 final that kicks off at 7:30pm IST on Sunday evening are priced at INR (₹) 150.

How many fans will be allowed for the ISL 2021-22 final?

A media statement from the league read, “The Government of Goa has permitted 100% use of the seating capacity at the stadium.

"In accordance with safety protocols at the stadium, attending fans need to be either fully vaccinated, with a minimum gap of 15 days from their last dose, or with a negative RT-PCR report of within 24 hours at the time of entry. Wearing face masks at all times will be compulsory."

