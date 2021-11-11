ISL 2021-22: From Kerala Blasters to East Bengal - How has each team fared in pre-season friendlies?

The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kick off on November 19, 2021, with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.

All the teams are in the final lap of their pre-season, fine tuning their bearings before the competitive matches. As part of their preparations, most clubs are playing friendlies against each other. To date, Kerala Blasters have played the most number of friendlies (7), and they are closely followed by Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC (6 each). However, ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to play any friendly and will more likely take the pitch on November 19 against Blasters in the tournament opener.

Let us now have a look at all the pre-season results of the ISL clubs so far.

BENGALURU FC

Date Fixture Score October 21, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC 2-3 October 30, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC 1-1 November 6, 2021 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa 1-2

CHENNAIYIN FC

Date Fixture Score October 21, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 3-2 October 28, 2021 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC 1-2 November 12, 2021 Chennaiyin FC VS FC Goa

EAST BENGAL

Date Fixture Score October 15, 2021 East Bengal vs Vasco 3-1 October 16, 2021 East Bengal vs Salgaocar 2-0 October 20, 2021 East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala 2-1 November 14, 2021 East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC



FC GOA

Date Fixture Score November 6 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa 2-1 November 12 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

HYDERABAD FC

Date Fixture Score September 24, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Kenkre FC 4-1 October 2, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Salgaocar FC 4-2 October 8, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Churchill Brothers 2-1 October 15, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 October 31, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC 1-2 November 8, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs NothEast United FC 1-1 November 16, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Date Fixture Score October 27, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC 2-0 October 30, 2021 Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC 1-1 November 9, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 3-0 November 12, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

KERALA BLASTERS FC

Date Fixture Score August 20, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC 0-1 August 27, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC 3-3 September 3, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jammu & Kashmir XI 2-0 October 5, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy 2-0 October 12, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs MA Football Academy 3-0 November 1, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC 2-1 November 9, 2021 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC 3-0 November 12, 2021 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

MUMBAI CITY FC

Date Fixture Score October 31, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC 2-1 November 9, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC 0-0 November 14, 2021 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal



NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Date Fixture Score October 27, 2021 Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC 2-0 November 8, 2021 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC 1-1

ODISHA FC

Date Fixture Score September 18, 2021 Odisha FC vs Salgaocar FC 3-1 September 22, 2021 Odisha FC vs Dempo Sc 0-1 September 25, 2021 Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers 1-1 September 28, 2021 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Reserves 4-1 November 1, 2021 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters 2-1 November 9, 2021 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC 0-0 November 16, 2021 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC









