ISL 2021-22: From Kerala Blasters to East Bengal - How has each team fared in pre-season friendlies?
The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kick off on November 19, 2021, with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.
All the teams are in the final lap of their pre-season, fine tuning their bearings before the competitive matches. As part of their preparations, most clubs are playing friendlies against each other. To date, Kerala Blasters have played the most number of friendlies (7), and they are closely followed by Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC (6 each). However, ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to play any friendly and will more likely take the pitch on November 19 against Blasters in the tournament opener.
Let us now have a look at all the pre-season results of the ISL clubs so far.
BENGALURU FC
Date
Fixture
Score
October 21, 2021
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
2-3
October 30, 2021
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
1-1
November 6, 2021
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
1-2
CHENNAIYIN FC
Date
Fixture
Score
October 21, 2021
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
3-2
October 28, 2021
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
1-2
November 12, 2021
Chennaiyin FC VS FC Goa
EAST BENGAL
Date
Fixture
Score
October 15, 2021
East Bengal vs Vasco
3-1
October 16, 2021
East Bengal vs Salgaocar
2-0
October 20, 2021
East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala
2-1
November 14, 2021
East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC
FC GOA
Date
Fixture
Score
November 6
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
2-1
November 12
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
HYDERABAD FC
Date
Fixture
Score
September 24, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Kenkre FC
4-1
October 2, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Salgaocar FC
4-2
October 8, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Churchill Brothers
2-1
October 15, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
2-1
October 31, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC
1-2
November 8, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs NothEast United FC
1-1
November 16, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC
JAMSHEDPUR FC
Date
Fixture
Score
October 27, 2021
Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC
2-0
October 30, 2021
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC
1-1
November 9, 2021
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
3-0
November 12, 2021
Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters
KERALA BLASTERS FC
Date
Fixture
Score
August 20, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC
0-1
August 27, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC
3-3
September 3, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Jammu & Kashmir XI
2-0
October 5, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy
2-0
October 12, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs MA Football Academy
3-0
November 1, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC
2-1
November 9, 2021
Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC
3-0
November 12, 2021
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC
MUMBAI CITY FC
Date
Fixture
Score
October 31, 2021
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
2-1
November 9, 2021
Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
0-0
November 14, 2021
Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal
NORTHEAST UNITED FC
Date
Fixture
Score
October 27, 2021
Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC
2-0
November 8, 2021
Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC
1-1
ODISHA FC
Date
Fixture
Score
September 18, 2021
Odisha FC vs Salgaocar FC
3-1
September 22, 2021
Odisha FC vs Dempo Sc
0-1
September 25, 2021
Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers
1-1
September 28, 2021
Odisha FC vs FC Goa Reserves
4-1
November 1, 2021
Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters
2-1
November 9, 2021
Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC
0-0
November 16, 2021
Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC