ISL 2021-22: From Kerala Blasters to East Bengal - How has each team fared in pre-season friendlies?

Soham Mukherjee
Nov 11, 2021 04:15+00:00
All ISL clubs are gearing up for the commencement of the competition on November 19. Who has played the most friendlies? Find out...

The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kick off on November 19, 2021, with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters.

All the teams are in the final lap of their pre-season, fine tuning their bearings before the competitive matches. As part of their preparations, most clubs are playing friendlies against each other. To date, Kerala Blasters have played the most number of friendlies (7), and they are closely followed by Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC (6 each). However, ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to play any friendly and will more likely take the pitch on November 19 against Blasters in the tournament opener.

Let us now have a look at all the pre-season results of the ISL clubs so far.

BENGALURU FC

Date

Fixture

Score

October 21, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

2-3

October 30, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

1-1

November 6, 2021

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

1-2

CHENNAIYIN FC

Date

Fixture

Score

October 21, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

3-2

October 28, 2021

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

1-2

November 12, 2021

Chennaiyin FC VS FC Goa

EAST BENGAL

Date

Fixture

Score

October 15, 2021

East Bengal vs Vasco

3-1

October 16, 2021

East Bengal vs Salgaocar

2-0

October 20, 2021

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala

2-1

November 14, 2021

East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC


FC GOA

Date

Fixture

Score

November 6

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

2-1

November 12

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

HYDERABAD FC

Date

Fixture

Score

September 24, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Kenkre FC

4-1

October 2, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Salgaocar FC

4-2

October 8, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Churchill Brothers

2-1

October 15, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

2-1

October 31, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

1-2

November 8, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs NothEast United FC

1-1

November 16, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Date

Fixture

Score

October 27, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC

2-0

October 30, 2021

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC

1-1

November 9, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

3-0

November 12, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters

KERALA BLASTERS FC

Date

Fixture

Score

August 20, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC

0-1

August 27, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Kerala United FC

3-3

September 3, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jammu & Kashmir XI

2-0

October 5, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy

2-0

October 12, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs MA Football Academy

3-0

November 1, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

2-1

November 9, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

3-0

November 12, 2021

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

MUMBAI CITY FC

Date

Fixture

Score

October 31, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

2-1

November 9, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

0-0

November 14, 2021

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal


NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Date

Fixture

Score

October 27, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC

2-0

November 8, 2021

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC

1-1

ODISHA FC

Date

Fixture

Score

September 18, 2021

Odisha FC vs Salgaocar FC

3-1

September 22, 2021

Odisha FC vs Dempo Sc

0-1

September 25, 2021

Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers

1-1

September 28, 2021

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Reserves

4-1

November 1, 2021

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters

2-1

November 9, 2021

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC

0-0

November 16, 2021

Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC