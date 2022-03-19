ISL 2021-22 Final: How to watch Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters from India?

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will have their eyes trained on the coveted Indian Super League (ISL) trophy as they lock horns in the ISL season 8 final at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Sunday evening.

It's the first time that the Nizams managed to enter the final. They overcame ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 on aggregate in the play-offs. Manolo Marquez's side missed the play-offs by a fine margin last season.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have previously made the final on two occasions, losing both finals to ATK (2014, 2016). Ivan Vukomanovic's men downed League Winners' Shield champions Jamshedpur (2-1 aggregate) in the play-offs to get here.

Here's how to watch Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India.

What time does Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters start?

Game Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters Date Sunday, March 20 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi Tamil Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Tamil

Bangla Kannada Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 1 Kannada

Other Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters: Team news & key stats

Star Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is likely to miss the ISL final due to a hamstring injury which saw him miss out on the second leg of the ISL play-offs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will have their full squad available for the marquee clash.

Key Stats:

Hyderabad FC are the eighth different team to reach the Indian Super League finals. Only three of the seven previous franchises to have reached this stage have won the final on their debut appearance (ATK in 2014, Chennaiyin in 2015 and Mumbai City in 2020-21).

Kerala Blasters FC enter the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2). The Tuskers have kept two clean sheets and conceded more than once on just one occasion during this run.

Hyderabad FC manager Manuel Marquez has won one and lost one Indian Super League game against Kerala Blasters FC gaffer Ivan Vukomanovic; both sides have scored two and allowed two goals in this span.

No player has created more big chances in the current edition of the Indian Super League than Kerala Blasters FC’s Adrian Luna (10), three more than next best players on the list – Greg Stewart and Roshan Singh (7).

No player has saved more shots from inside the box than Hyderabad FC custodian Laxmikant Kattimani (42); his total saves tally of 57 in the Indian Super League this season is second only to ATK Mohun Bagan’s Amrinder Singh (58).

(Stats: OptaJeev)

