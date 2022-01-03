'Bad players' of East Bengal are the responsibility of coaches,' says Renedy Singh

Renedy Singh is hopeful of a good result against Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday, as he has taken up a role as the interim boss at East Bengal.

What was said?

"I will be in charge for the next three-to-four matches and the boys have worked hard. If we can apply what we have been working on for the last five-to-six days, I think we can get a good result," Singh stressed.

Currently placed at the bottom of the pile, with 4 points from 8 games (W0, D4, L4), he added, "The place where we are in, no one wants to be (there). I take this as a good challenge to show that we can do better. It's a tough one but we can."

What will change?



As East Bengal hunt for their first win of the season, and newly appointed coach Mario Rivera yet to take charge, Singh stated, "I'm not going to change everything in one day. I haven't had a word with Mario Rivera. When I finish my matches in charge, I will meet him."

"Right now, we are only concentrating on how we can do better and come out with this situation with the players we have. The same players who people say 'this player is bad', they are for me the responsibility of the coaches," he replied in conjunction to the January transfer window.

The worst match so far?

"I think the worst match we played was against NorthEast United (lost 2-0). I didn't like the structure at all. We could see that players have given up and I don't want to see that again. But after that match, against Hyderabad (1-1 draw), that was a complete team fight and we have to continue the same," Singh asserted.



