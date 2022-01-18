East Bengal boss Mario Rivera promises to play attacking football

It's a mountain to climb for East Bengal's newly appointed head coach Mario Rivera as he takes over the reigns from interim Renedy Singh in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Spaniard has professed his love for attacking football while his side have scored just thrice in the last six games but managed to pick four points from those games.

What was said?

"My first goal is to change the mood of the team. When you come to the team in the middle of the season, it means the team has not been doing well. I will try to recuperate the mental situation of the players.

"The team is in a much better situation than before, now we have to get the best out of the players. I love total football, I love to attack and we will try to improve ourselves in that aspect," said Rivera.

The mid-season battle

"There will be some absentees in tomorrow’s game as well. Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos (who has replaced Daniel Chima) is not available for this match as he is not yet ready to start," the former East Bengal assistant updated.

"It’s always difficult to take charge in the middle of the season because you have very little time to get to know the players. Not easy to make changes in such a short period of time."

What now for East Bengal?

As East Bengal hunt for their first win of the season and having recorded ISL's longest unbeaten run, Rivera concluded, "First of all, I’ll try and keep the spirit of the team intact. The players gave their all in the last few matches.

"But in football, the balance has to be there in defence and attack and in order to win a match, you have to be better than the opponent."